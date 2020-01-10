ODOT performance audit finds potential for $40 million in savings

The Ohio Auditor’s Office found around $40 million worth of potential savings for ODOT, and they are not done yet.
The Ohio General Assembly asked the auditor’s office to do a performance audit on the Ohio Department of Transportation when the state raised the gas tax to pay for future road projects. The audit found ODOT could save $22 million a year if they purchased vehicles instead of leasing them and another $10 million if they used their current employees for construction inspections instead of hiring outside companies to do it. But this is just the first phase. Auditor Keith Faber sees more savings when phase 2 is complete.
“We anticipate that being done by the end of the year, and that's going to look at the 70% of what ODOT spends their money on, road maintenance, road construction, bridge maintenance, bridge construction, and ODOT district operations,” says Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. “We think that is where the real savings are going to be. Certainly, the $40 million is a lot of money, but as the proportion of the billions of dollars that ODOT spends, this is the big part is phase two.”
Faber says ODOT is an agency that needs to have a better focus on efficiency and the performance audit will help them do that. He adds that during the first phase, every dollar spent on conducting the audit, his office found $220 of savings for ODOT