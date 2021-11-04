ODOT performs yearly equipment inspections ahead of Winter season

It’s approaching that time of year where we might start to see flurries in the sky, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is making sure they’re ready for it.
On Thursday (11/04/2021), ODOT conducted their yearly equipment inspections in Lima. All of the 19 plows at the Allen County Garage were started up and put to the test to make sure they’ll run properly when the snow comes down.
Workers at O-DOT are excited for the winter operations to start, which becomes their “busy” season.
Brain Rader, the transportation manager at Allen County ODOT says, "Some of the trucks don’t get ran during the summer and it gives our guys an opportunity to go through them and make sure they’re up to par before the mechanics start their mechanical work. Our guys get pretty excited about this time of year. Just the change of the season and knowing that snow will be flying and they’ll be able to get overtime.”
The Northwest Ohio ODOT inspections will conclude next week after Williams and Lucas County garages are seen.