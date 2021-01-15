Our area is five inches below our average snow total for winter so far, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting increased use of materials for Northwest Ohio.
The 16 counties that make up both district one and two, have used more than 26,550 tons of salt and 1.3 million gallons of de-icer from the start of winter until January 13th. That is up from 20,520 tons of salt and 1.2 million gallons of de-icer for the same time period in 2019. Plus, ODOT workers have driven 14,000 more miles this year to make the roads safer this winter.