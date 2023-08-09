Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: LIMA, Ohio (August 9, 2023) – The public is asked to provide comments regarding the preferred alternative for a proposed project by The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD), in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, that will alter the U.S. 68 and State Route 15 interchange just south of the city of Findlay in Hancock County.
The project is needed because Township Roads 49 and 77, which currently provide access to U.S. 68, will be removed as part of the Eagle Creek Dry Storage Basin project, one of the projects included in the Flood-Risk Reduction Program currently under way by Hancock County and the MWCD.
The proposed project will:
- Remove the current U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.
- Connect Township Road 80 to the ramp to provide access to U.S. 68.
- Construct a new U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.
- Construct a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 68, the new U.S. 68 exit ramp, and the eastbound State Rute 15 entrance ramp.
Additional information on this project and the Hancock County Flood-Risk Reduction Program is provided at:
Projects | Hancock County Flood-Risk Reduction Program (hancockcountyflooding.com)
Based on preliminary engineering and environmental studies, as well as input received at the public open house held on Nov. 29, 2022, Alternative 1 was selected as the preferred alternative. Currently, detailed design and environmental studies are under way. The design continues to be refined to minimize environmental impacts. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in spring of 2024. Additional information can be found at the project website:
https://hancockcountyflooding.com/projects/US68interchange.
An illustration of the preferred alternative selected for the U.S. 68/State Route 15 interchange on the south side of the city of Findlay.
Floodplain Impacts: A portion of this project will occur in the regulated floodplain of Eagle Creek. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings explaining why there is no practicable alternative to locating in or impacting the floodplain will be made available on the project website.
Maintenance of Traffic: During construction, portions of the U.S. 68/SR 15 interchange will be temporarily closed. The U.S. 68 northbound and southbound ramp connections to SR 15 will be closed for construction of the roundabout. The closure is anticipated to last approximately 75 days. During this time, traffic will be detoured using SR 15, SR 103, and SR 37. All property access will be maintained.
Submitting comments:
Written comments regarding the project may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Robert Hissong, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to Robert.Hissong@dot.ohio.gov. Questions and comments may also be submitted on the ODOT project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/112280
Please provide comments by Sept. 8, 2023. Comments received by this date will be included in the official project documentation. All comments will be accepted at any time.
Issues to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, floodplains, and historic or cultural resources.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability. ODOT is committed to providing access and inclusion and reasonable accommodation in its services, activities, programs and employment opportunities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other applicable laws. To request a reasonable accommodation due to a disability, or language interpretation or translation services to submit questions and/or comments, please contact Nate Tessler, district environmental coordinator, 419-999-6886, Nate.Tessler@dot.ohio.gov, no later than Aug. 24, 2023.
Questions regarding the Hancock County Flood-Risk Reduction Program may be directed to Steve Wilson at 419-424-5050
Media inquiries, please contact: ODOT District 1's public information office at D01.PIO@dot.ohio.gov; 419.999.6803