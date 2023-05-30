(WLIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is inviting public comments for upcoming projects scheduled for the spring and summer of 2025.
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: LIMA, Ohio (Tuesday, May 30, 2023) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:
HANCOCK COUNTY
State Route 37 Shoulder Paving (PID: 117074) – ODOT is proposing to pave the shoulder, add edge and centerline rumble strips, relocate utility poles, and replace the guardrail on State Route 37 from County Road 180 to State Route 15 just southeast of the city of Findlay.
Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2025.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/117074
Signal Replacements in the village of Arlington (PID: 118746) – ODOT is proposing to replace the signal at U.S. 68 and Liberty Street in the village of Arlington in Hancock County. Additionally, the signal in front of Arlington Local School will be replaced with a marked pedestrian crosswalk and flashing signage to promote pedestrian safety.
Construction activities will result in the temporary closure of Liberty Street. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/118746
PAULDING COUNTY
U.S. 127 Bridge Maintenance (PID: 117706) – ODOT is proposing to replace the bridge surface and perform minor patching on the curb and sidewalk on the bridge that carries U.S. 127 over Flat Rock Creek. The bridge is located on the southeastern edge of the village of Paulding.
Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. ODOT estimates that the closure will be less than 30 days. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction/road closure is anticipated to occur sometime between late summer/fall of 2025 and early summer of 2026.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/117706
PUTNAM COUNTY
State Route 12 Bridge Maintenance (PID: 117709) – ODOT is proposing to replace the bridge surface and guardrail as well as perform maintenance work on the underside of the bridge that carries State Route 12 over Cranberry Run. This bridge is located just under two miles southwest of the village of Pandora in Putnam County.
Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2025.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/117706
WYANDOT COUNTY
U.S. 23 Pavement Replacement (PID: 107872) – ODOT is proposing to replace pavement on U.S. 23 under the State Route 53 overhead bridge just north of the city of Upper Sandusky in Wyandot County. Drainage improvements will also be made at the U.S. 23 and State Route 53 interchange.
Construction activities will result in temporary ramp closures at the U.S. 23 and State Route 53 interchange. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction is anticipated to occur from the spring through the fall of 2024.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107872
Written comments may be submitted via the link provided for each project or mailed to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov
Please provide comments by Thursday June 15, 2023. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.
Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.