Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.