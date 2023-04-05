Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, March 5, 2023) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:
ALLEN & HANCOCK COUNTIES
Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 pavement repairs (PID: 107874) - ODOT is proposing to make concrete pavement repairs at the following locations in Allen and Hancock counties.
- Pavement repairs at the Interstate 75 and State Route 12 (West Main Cross Street) interchange ramps and State Route 12 bridge over the interstate just west of the city of Findlay. Vehicular traffic will be temporarily detoured during construction.
- Pavement repairs at the Interstate 75 and State Route 613 interchange ramps and State Route 613 bridge over the interstate just west of the village of Van Buren. Vehicular traffic will also be temporarily detoured during construction.
- Seven miles of pavement on U.S. 30 between the village of Beaverdam and the State Route 235 interchange. Temporary lane closures are anticipated during construction. No detours will be necessary for the work along U.S. Route 30.
Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107874
HANCOCK & WYANDOT COUNTIES
U.S. 30 resurfacing (PID: 114926) - ODOT is proposing to resurface a little more than seven miles of pavement along U.S. 30 in Hancock and Wyandot Counties. The proposed work will occur from just east of U.S. 68 to State Route 37.
Construction activities will result in temporary ramp closures at the State Route 37 interchange. Vehicular traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:
https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/114926
PUTNAM COUNTY
State Route 108 erosion repairs (PID: 118639) – ODOT is proposing to repair erosion along State Route 108 and a tributary to Miller City Cutoff within and south of the village of Miller City. The project will be completed in two phases.
The first phase involves installing concrete retaining walls between the roadway and ditch at two locations just south of the village of Miller City:
- Starting at the Palmer Street intersection and extending approximately 360 feet south.
- Starting 600 feet south of the Palmer Street intersection and extending approximately 533 feet south.
The first phase of the project will require the closure of State Route 108 for approximately 30 days. Traffic will be detoured. Access to all properties will be maintained for the duration of this phase of the project.
Construction of these two retaining walls is expected to occur in the summer of 2023.
The second phase of the project will install a plug pile wall along the shoulder of State Route 108 and the ditch between First Street and Railroad Avenue. Curb and gutter upgrades are also proposed along the east side of State Route 108 to improve drainage.
The construction schedule for the second phase of this project is not established but may occur in the summer of 2025 or 2026. Construction work for the second phase will require the closure of State Route 108 for approximately 120 days. Access to all properties will be maintained for the duration of this phase of the project.
Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:
https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/118639
Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov
Please provide comments by Friday, April 21, 2023. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.
Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.