ODOT shares update on clearing snow on West Central Ohio roadways

The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on the current status of clearing West Central Ohio roadways this winter.
The Ohio Department of Transportation states that while December and January have been mild when it comes to winter, the month of February has caused an increase in workload. More salt has been used in the past few weeks compared to late 2020 to early 2021.
Jason Hoschek, the ODOT District 1 Transportation Administrator, has said that inventory, such as salt, is still high despite a rush of winter weather in the past few weeks.
However, cold temperatures have still caused some complications.
"The biggest challenge we are facing now is cold temperatures," said Hoschek. "Early on when we were fairly mild, some of our materials like brine (salt) and things like that that we are able to use, once the temperatures drop below 20, they are really rendered useless, as far as that goes, we have to switch to proactive materials such as calcium chloride, and materials like that to get the material off the road."
Hoschek also says that they have been monitoring each salt truck's fuel in order to ensure that there are no breakdowns in the middle of a job.