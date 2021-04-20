ODOT switching out paving for plows ahead of late winter weather

With the week's weather predictions, the Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up again for a job they thought was done until next winter.
Tuesday was supposed to be the first day ODOT District 1 would start laying asphalt on area projects. The forecast changed their plans, and instead of paving the roads, they will be plowing them. Crews worked Tuesday morning to reattach snowplows and salt spreaders onto trucks in time for evening flurries. The Transportation Administrator for ODOT District 1, Jason Hoschak, says the time to take equipment back out of storage is the only issue, but their crews are ready.
"They know what they're doing. They feel like Groundhog Day because they just took it off and now they're putting some of it back together," says Hoschak. "And honestly, we don't know whether we are going to need it or not, but we have plenty of salt on hand, we have plenty liquid. We'll be out there just to see if it starts to freeze up on us and handle it as needed."
Hoschak also wants the public to be aware of the potential for black ice and always watch out for ODOT trucks on the road.