The feasibility of constructing a roundabout under consideration
August 23, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: LIMA, Ohio (Aug. 23, 2023) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, invites the public to a meeting regarding a proposed project to improve the safety of the State Road 81 and Thayer Road intersection in Lima, Allen County.
The meeting will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima. Attendees need only attend one of the two sessions. The same information will be presented at each meeting.
The proposed project is evaluating the feasibility of improving the existing intersection by converting it into a roundabout, which is safer and more efficient than a traditional intersection. The SR 81 and Thayer Road intersection had 26 crashes between 2020 and 2022, and 35% resulted in injuries. Construction is tentatively scheduled for late 2025.
An expansion at the Proctor & Gamble facility, expected to be complete in 2026, will increase traffic through the intersection, heightening the need for an improvement.
The public is asked to attend one of the two meetings and provide feedback regarding the proposed project. Comments regarding the project may be submitted at the meeting, on the website through the comment submittal form, or by direct contact at the number below. Comments received by October 21 will be included in the official project documentation, but all comments will be accepted at any time.
A prerecorded presentation and all materials regarding the project will also become available on the project website, beginning on Sept. 21 and remain for an indefinite period.
Individuals who require interpretation services or reasonable accommodation to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact ODOT at the number below 15 days prior to meeting. Public participation in this project is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.
For complete project details, visit the website:
For more information regarding roundabouts, please visit: www.transportation.ohio.gov/roundabouts
Questions or comments regarding the project may be directed to Travis McKibben project manager at (419) 999-6841, or by email at Travis.McKibben@dot.ohio.gov. Comments may also be mailed: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Travis McKibben, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.