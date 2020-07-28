ODOT to post online presentation, asking for public feedback

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing some changes on US 30 near Thayer Road, and they would like your feedback.
Starting on Wednesday the 29th, an online presentation of the project will be available for the public to watch and leave comments. The project would remove access to US 30 at Cool and Mayberry Roads, and would also construct a restricted u-turn at 30 and Thayer Road.
Those with ODOT say getting the public's feedback on projects like this is vital to the entire process, even if an in-person presentation can't be held thanks to COVID-19.
"We want to make sure that wherever we’re doing there works with the local community, and that if there are concerns that maybe we hadn’t considered, people can voice to us," said Chris Hughes, deputy director of ODOT District One. "It’s a very important part and people's input does matter - we want to take our time and thoroughly consider what people have to say before we make any final decision."
The project can be found here. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2022.