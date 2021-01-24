ODOT's website gives tips on Winter driving

With a winter weather advisory on the forecast for the beginning of next week, we wanted to make sure that people are prepared for driving conditions on the roads.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has several tips on their website on how to make sure your commute through the bad weather gets you safely to your destination.
They say make sure you’re monitoring the weather conditions before you leave and leave early enough to be prepared if your drive takes longer than normal.
Also, before you take off, make sure you inspect your vehicle and check the tires, wipers and lights. Make sure that any snow is cleared from your view, and that you can be seen by others. For more safety tips for winter driving, head to transportation.ohio.gov.