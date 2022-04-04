Monday, April 4, 2022: Light rain and chilly temperatures on this Monday morning. The weather gradually improves with most of the showers exiting around noon. A much drier afternoon can be expected with only a spotty shower risk. Highs will rebound to the middle 50s.
A random shower or two could occur this evening with a weak front fading over the area. Otherwise, expect a rather quiet night with the possibility of patchy fog late. Lows will settle to around 40°.
Tuesday morning looks dry. By midday, a band of showers will be approaching our southern counties. From south to north, light rain will be possible for the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 50s south to perhaps lower 60s north.
Wednesday, a band of rain will sweep west to east across the area along a cold front, mainly mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Parts of south and east Ohio could see thunderstorms and locally strong ones along it, but our air looks too stable at this time. Highs will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s, warmest readings east.
Thursday is probably the nicest day of the work week with a decent amount of sunshine in the morning. However, clouds gradually increase with a risk of spotty afternoon showers.
Friday looks like our ugliest weather day this week. Temperatures turn downright chilly with numerous light showers as an upper-level low spins overhead. These systems are notorious of producing late season snowflakes in our area, and that potential is showing up Friday evening into early Saturday. A drying trend on Saturday, but it stays very chilly and gloomy. Sunday looks much better with sunshine and 50s. A complete 180° turn by next Monday with highs around 70°!
