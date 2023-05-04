Officer Dominic Francis has his name added to the Ohio Fallen Officers Memorial Wall in London, Ohio

LONDON, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio holding a ceremony in London to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Fifteen fallen officers were honored this year, with eight of those having passed away in 2022. Among those was Officer Dominic Francis, who was struck and killed by a stolen car while deploying stop-sticks in the pursuit. Each individual's name is added to the Ohio Fallen Officers Memorial Wall on the grounds of the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy. A total of 829 officers who have died since 1823 are honored on the wall.

You can see about the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony today from today's press release from Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

