Officials in Putnam County hold first meeting in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - April 8th, 2024, could be a Super Bowl-like atmosphere in West Central Ohio, as people look to the skies at the total solar eclipse.
Putnam County held its first public meeting to talk about and get ideas to ease problems during the solar eclipse. Putnam like most of our area is in the path where people will be able to see the total eclipse for about 40 seconds. Other counties like Allen and Hancock have had all their hotel rooms booked for the event. But Putnam County is more concerned about people at the last minute deciding to head to areas like theirs that Monday to get the best view.
"That is one of our concerns of the committee, is that people just show up in Putnam County, because they decide Monday morning, eh I'm just a couple of hours from Putnam, let's go to Putnam County because it's a close, small, very rural area, no tall buildings, so we believe a lot of people will come to the county because of that," says Brian Hilvers, Director of Putnam County Office of Public Safety.
The total eclipse could be a once-in-a-lifetime event for some people, and Putnam County officials say they would like people or organizations to let them know if they will be hosting an event to go along with the eclipse.
"We are just asking the community if they are having any kind of special event just let the office of public safety and the sheriff's office know, that way, we can have the proper resources of first responders available if they need us," adds Hilvers.
Hilvers says they will have more public meetings in the future to talk about their plans for the solar eclipse.