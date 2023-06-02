Oheneba Soccer Academy is ready to kick off summer camps for area youth

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Oheneba Soccer Academy is gearing up for the rest of the events of its calendar year.
The academy provides soccer lessons and activities to area youth in order to instill a sense of teamwork, responsibility, and more. Currently, spring camps are ongoing, and there will be more camps planned for the month of July.
"This also leads towards our upcoming summer camp. Which will kick off on July 11th through the 22nd. We will also have scholarships available for parents and guardians who would not be able to afford the full price, which is $95. We do this courtesy of the Oheneba Soccer Academy Sponsor a Child Program," commented Edward Eghan, program coach.
The academy is also getting ready for its awards gala. For more information on the event, or to find more information on how to sign up your child, visit ohenebasocceracademy.com.