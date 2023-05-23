Ohio After-School Child Enrichment Program hopes to make a positive impact on area youth

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club is bringing attention to Lima's youth initiatives and how the "Ohio After-School Child Enrichment Program" will contribute to the development of future programs.
Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Sharetta Smith addressed the Lima Kiwanis Club regarding the city's application to be an authorized service provider for the Ohio After-School Child Enrichment Program. She emphasized the importance of after-school activities in keeping students away from violent activities. The city has already set up programs like Future Makers Camp, Summer Park Program, and GenNext to support this initiative.
"We've just submitted an application to be approved as an A.C.E. vendor, where families throughout, not just Lima, but really across the state use the vouched through the state A.C.E. program to participate in some of our youth programs in case cost is a burden," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
The Ohio After-School Child Enrichment Educational Savings Account program provides qualifying families with a $1,000 credit per child. More information is available on the city's website.