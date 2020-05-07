Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing Flyover at St. Rita's

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flew over several parts of Ohio today to honor healthcare workers who are on the front lines battling COVID-19.
The top of the parking garage at Mercy Health-St. Rita's was packed with nurses and other hospital staff waiting to see a glimpse of the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing Flyover.
The two jets flew over St. Rita’s as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential workers that continue to keep Ohioans safe during the pandemic. This is just in time for nurses week, something that is more important now than ever to celebrate.
Cory Wertz, the chief nursing officer at St. Rita's says, “We’ve done a lot of great things already this week to recognize them and this certainly just put icing on the cake, to make sure they understand that not only we appreciate them, but also the community.”
Staff at St. Rita’s waved to the sky as the pair of jets passed over twice. The special trip across Ohio was in honor of them and their relentless work for the community.
Among the nurses watching from the parking garage was Denise Cook. She was celebrating her last day of work at the hospital, and she’s retiring after 44 years. A send-off with the fighter wings is a moment she’ll always have to remember.
“I said ‘That was a wonderful touch, all for me, right?’ No, I’m kidding," says Cook. "It made it a very very special day. I’ve been very blessed to be able to be here my entire nursing career in such a great organization that serves the community.”
The flyover started in Cincinnati and ended in Springfield, saluting workers all over Ohio as they took a moment out of their workday to watch.