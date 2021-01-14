Ohio and Columbus leaders ready for potential violence during Sunday protest

State leaders and city of Columbus officials are gearing up for potential protests around the statehouse this weekend.
Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Thursday morning to talk about bringing in the Ohio National Guard, to work alongside state troopers and Columbus police to ramp up security this weekend.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is urging states and the U.S. Capitol to be on high alert for potential threats as supporters of President Trump organize protests for Sunday. This follows the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, where people were hurt and killed, and damage was done to the Senate and House Chambers. Ohio is taking additional actions leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.
"Along with Speaker (Bob) Cupp and Senate President (Matt) Huffman we are announcing today (Thursday) that the statehouse will be closed this coming Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “Further, I am also ordering all state office buildings in downtown Columbus to be closed on these four days as well."
In May, people gathered around the statehouse and in downtown Columbus for a peaceful protest following George Floyd's death involving a Minnesota police officer. But when nightfall came, some people started rioting and damaged the Ohio Capital Building and businesses that surround it. The Columbus mayor doesn't want a repeat of those incidences.
"In the coming days we will not allow hate, violence, and destruction to be part of our city,” says Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. “Our constitution gives everyone the right to protest peacefully. It does not give anyone the right to incite violence, harm or intimidate others or destroy property.”
The state has also sent 700 National Guard troops to Washington D.C. to be a part of a group of troops from around the country at the capitol for the inauguration.