Ohio approves job creation tax credit for Wilson in Ada

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a tax break for the new Wilson plant in Ada.
The new plant that's being built just east of the current factory, will create thirty new full-time jobs and an additional 1.6 million dollars in annual payroll. The Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.1% job creation tax credit for the project.
Wilson broke ground on their new multi-million dollar plant in May. The new facility will allow the company to automate some of the processes to make footballs and basketballs for the NBA, plus customize other sports equipment. The new building will also have a retail space for people to buy Wilson merchandise. The goal is to have the new plant open by this time next year.