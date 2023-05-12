Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grants making their way to our region

WEST CENTRAL, OHIO (WLIO) - State grant dollars are making their way to our region to promote the arts.

As part of the 50-million-dollar Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program, Allen County will see two grants in this first round of funding. Amil Tellers is receiving just over $16,000 and the Lima Symphony Orchestra getting approximately $75,500. In the city of St. Marys, the Auglaize County Historical Society garnered nearly $7,500.

In all, 139 organizations in 35 Ohio Counties are receiving funding in this first round. The recipients can use the grant money to help pay for employee compensation, recruitment, re-hiring, and training expenses along with rent or mortgage payments and operating costs. The program is funded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.