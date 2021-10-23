Ohio Attorney General announces results of anti- human trafficking operation

A statewide anti-human trafficking sting was held in the state of Ohio this month.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the results of Operation 'Ohio Knows', where 161 people were arrested and 51 potential human trafficking victims were helped.
The operation involved nearly 100 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, along with non-governmental and nonprofit organizations.
Through September 24th through October 1st, the operation addressed issues that fuel sex trafficking in Ohio.
"People who traffic other humans are doing it for a really simple reason — money. And if there's no demand then there will be no market," Yost said. "Reducing the demands means we reduce the number of people who are victimized by human trafficking."
The operation resulted in 161 individuals being arrested for seeking to buy sex, three of who sought to buy sex from minors. Other individuals were also arrested who possessed drugs and/or firearms.
Most were charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.