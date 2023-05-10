Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost gets a tour of Safety City

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio attorney general taking time to see firsthand what Lima youth are learning when it comes to safety.
A tour at Safety City was held Wednesday to show Attorney General Dave Yost what is being done in our local area to prepare our kids to be safe during disasters and more. The Lima Noon Optimist Club hopes that this showcases that the youth programs that the attorney general has implemented throughout the state are indeed working.
"Just today, Officer Mericle who heads it up here, was telling me that they had a group of kids in this morning and that they are going to have a group of kids in this afternoon. Every day, during the school year, he has kids out here teaching them about safety, about respecting law enforcement, we have the smokehouse here, the fire department Warren Pughsley is here, teaches the kids about fire safety. So we just want to show the attorney general what we are doing here in Lima," explained Jeffrey Reed, a member of the Lima Noon Optimist Club.
Yost had a chance to talk with both Mericle and Pughsley about other activities offered at Safety City for the local kids.