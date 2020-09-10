Ohio Attorney General may suggest a lawsuit if the Big Ten doesn't have a season

Ohio's Attorney General is ready to recommend a lawsuit if the Big Ten doesn't reverse its decision not to play football this fall. 

Dave Yost says the Ohio State University can sue the Big Ten for tens of millions of dollars in damages if they don’t play. The Big Ten is looking at a variety of options, some of which include playing this fall.  But according to the Attorney General's office, they will recommend a lawsuit against the Big Ten if those negotiations fall apart.

In August, the Big Ten schools voted 11-3 to postpone the fall sports season while Ohio State voted against postponing fall sports.

 

 

