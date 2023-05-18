Ohio Ballot Board approves language for August 8th statewide issue

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio voters will have a special election this summer unless attempts to block it are successful.
The Ohio Ballot Board approved the language for the August 8th statewide issue, which if approved, will make it harder for citizen-backed issues to change the Ohio Constitution. Currently, it takes 50% plus one vote approval to change the constitution. The proposed change would require 60% approval. This comes as citizen groups are gathering signatures to put potential abortion and minimum wage issues on the November ballot. Opponents of the August issue have filed a lawsuit with the Ohio Supreme Court to stop the election. The Allen County Board of Elections has already started to prepare for the special election.
"We have already called our polling locations and verified the wherewithal, if we have to move rooms, if we have to do this and when you go vote, pay attention to signage, know where you have to go vote, if they have moved them into a different room. Otherwise, it will be voting as usual," says Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections. "We do understand there is a lawsuit, we did receive communications that there is a lawsuit, but we are proceeding as usual until we hear otherwise from the secretary of state."
If you would like to vote in the August special election, you have until July 10th to register to vote or update your information to vote. Early voting will begin on July 11th if the election proceeds as planned.