COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - A state panel in Ohio approved revised language describing an upcoming statewide ballot proposal.

The Ohio Ballot Board voted along party lines on the updated language for the statewide issue in August. The vote came a day after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that its previous wording was not clear enough for voters as they decide whether to make it tougher to amend the state's constitution. State Issue One calls for raising the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments in Ohio from a simple majority to 60%.

Ohio ballot board approves revised wording for state issue

Statehouse Republicans created the special August election, in hopes that a victory would strike down a November proposal to allow abortion access in the Ohio constitution. Such proposals have passed with well over half the vote in other states, but under the 60% that Ohio is looking to require.

