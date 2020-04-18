Ohio BCI donates PPE's to Buckeye Sheriff's Association

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has donated much needed personal protective equipment to sheriff's offices around the state.
The BCI laboratory donated 30,000, 1,400 masks, lab coats and other various items of clothing to be used by first responders, during the current national shortage of PPE’s. President of the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association and Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon accepted the donation and says the items will help protect deputies as they operate in jail and on patrol around the state. The PPE’s will be sent to the smaller sheriff's offices in the state, which include Putnam, Paulding, and Van Wert Counties locally.