Ohio bill looks to establish a default 50-50 split when it comes to child custody

A House bill could change child custody cases by giving both parents an equal share overall
House Bill 14 would establish a default in child custody cases where parents would essentially get a fifty-fifty split when it comes to custody. The bill aims to cut out the decision that some children may have to make when picking which parent they want to spend the most time with. Concerns have been voiced against the bill, specifically on how it would tie up the court's hands in custody cases.
"So the fear is if we are not allowing the courts to hear evidence on this particular child, this particular family situation, and then issue decisions connected to that child, we are taking that away from hearing officers and they cannot focus on what is best for that child. I think tying the court's hands is very very dangerous and worries me for the children," explained Claire Mackey, attorney.
House Bill 14 now will move on to voting in the Ohio House.