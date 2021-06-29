Ohio budget approved for Gov. DeWine's signature

Lawmakers sent over the bipartisan, biennial budget to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk on Monday evening for his signature. The two-year budget is $75 billion and covers a variety of topics, including tax cuts. The Senate and House didn’t initially agree on the number of cuts that they wanted to make, but eventually settled on 3 percent for the budget.
Lawmakers say that that means Ohioans will be seeing several billion dollars’ worth of tax cuts.
"This is the largest personal income tax cut in the history of the state, and in addition to other various tax cuts, we are not collecting from the citizens of the state of Ohio over $2 billion - and I think that’s the most significant part of this budget," said Ohio Senate president Matt Huffman.
Another large focus of the new budget involves school funding - something that was also contested quite a bit to find the formula that both the Senate and House could agree on.
Lawmakers settled on the house version of the plan to be phased in over several state budgets. This new plan involves the state looking at local incomes and property values to figure out how much a district should be able to cover on its own. Districts’ base amounts will now be based on local costs rather than a statewide average.
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp has been working on this new school funding plan for several years now, trying to overhaul what he says is a flawed way of doing things.
"If there was a property value change in one school district, it would actually affect all of the school districts and their funding from the state, all across Ohio, so we wanted to change all that and develop new ways of doing it," said Cupp. "We really brought in the experts; people who deal with school funding in our schools, like school treasures, school superintendents, folks who work in the tax area, and put that all together."
Lima City Schools have been a big proponent of this school funding plan in the past, and say that it is a fair system across the board.
"The main thing that we were really in favor of what his plan is that it target every student specifically, like special needs students, or gifted students, those students come with a higher price tag, so the fair school funding plan accounts for that and allows for more dollars for those kids, and that’s what makes it fair," said Shelly Reiff, Lima City Schools Treasurer.
Gov. DeWine said in a press conference that he will be signing the budget before the Thursday deadline.