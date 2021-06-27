Ohio budget deadline is Wednesday, DeWine optimistic deal will be reached

Ohio lawmakers are just days away from having to approve the next biennial budget. Wednesday is the deadline to get the roughly $75 billion budget to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature.
Members of the Ohio House and Senate are working on the differences between each of the proposed budget bills. Some of the major differences include public school funding, additional money to expand broadband service, changing the rules for eligibility for the food stamp program. DeWine is optimistic that a deal will be reached before June 30th.
“I think the budget will get done on time and I think the Senate and the House are making real progress. For what I can observe it has been a good budget process,” says DeWine. “There may be some issues in there that present some problems, but I think they can work that out. I’m optimistic.”
Both the Ohio Senate and House have proposed across the board tax cuts in their budgets, the Senate is looking at a 5% cut in taxes, while the House has a 3% in theirs. The difference between the two plans is around 500 million dollars in tax cuts.