Ohio BWC looking help small businesses with $5 billion dollar dividend payments

Governor Mike DeWine made the long-awaited announcement about funding to help small businesses and low-income Ohioans.
DeWine says earlier this week, CARES Act funding was approved to help support small businesses, the arts, non-profits, and hospitals. Plus, money was also approved to help low-income families with rent and mortgages, and utilities payments. On top of that assistance, DeWine is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to offer $5 billion in dividend payments for businesses that pay into the program. If approved, this will be the third round of dividend payments in 2020 and the largest.
“The economy is coming back, but many of our businessmen and women continue to struggle,” states DeWine. “Another even larger dividend that I am asking for today (Wednesday) will help so many businesses keep them operating and pump money directly into the economy.”
The director of the BWC says businesses can expect their checks to arrive around the second week of December.