Ohio child care facilities officially re-open to more families

As part of an order signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, child care facilities in the state of Ohio can officially open for all families, rather than just for essential and healthcare workers, which had been the case since mid-March.
Of course, much like businesses and other locations in the state, child care facilities were required to make some changes before they could welcome families back like at Trinity UMC Center for Creative Child Care.
"We spent the last several weeks getting everything ready, the ratios of the kids that we have in the rooms changed, and so we had to make some changes to some of our rooms," said Christina Vorhes, administrator, Trinity UMC Center for Creative Child Care. "We are fortunate that some of our rooms are very large, and so we were able to put dividers in those rooms to accommodate for everybody."
In Shawnee, those with the Shawnee Weekday Early Learning Center worked to make sure that hey were ready to go to open their doors for everyone - including reducing their class sizes. Those with the center say so far, things have been going according to plan.
"We had to redo schedules, there’s a lot more cleaning, with the drop off procedure, the parents have to take temperatures and the parents have to sign paperwork understanding our new policies and procedures," said Cheryl Crites, administrator for Shawnee Weekday Early Learning Center. "It went pretty smooth today though, the parents were great, the kids were great, we didn’t have any issues."
Naturally, with it being so long since the centers and all of the families could be together again, everyone in this situation - especially the kids - are happy that things are slowly but surely getting back to normal.
"It’s been really neat to come in today and see some of our old kids come back, we wondered how some of them would be because they've been home for several months and they are super excited to come in today," Vorhes said.
"The kids were so excited to be back; we’ve had no tears today after being gone for 11, 12 weeks we’ve had no tears, we’ve had no issues, and the kids are so excited to be back," said Crites.