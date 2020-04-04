The State of Ohio closed Hocking Hills State Park Friday night because of coronavirus concerns. The Department of Natural Resources Director says the park’s narrow trails makes 6-foot social distancing for visitors practically impossible. The closure also means that visitors cannot visit Old Man's Cave and other attractions in the park as well. State officials have encouraged people to use parks to get outside and get some exercise, so long as they can maintain social distancing. Earlier this week, Governor DeWine temporarily closed all state campgrounds to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as camping season was set to ramp up.