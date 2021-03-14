Ohio continues to evaluate who should be on vaccine eligibility list

Ohio continues to look at when the next group of people will be eligible to get the vaccine. President Joe Biden has set May 1st as the date he would like to see all Americans eligible to get the vaccine. Though the supplies of the vaccine may not be ready by that time to meet the demand of people wanting it.
Ohio is working off a step-down approach for eligibility, with the older more vulnerable, and at-risk people getting their shots first. On March 11th, the state opened eligibility up to those 50 and older or with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease, but more groups are being reviewed.
“One of the questions I talked to the health commissioner about and we talk everywhere is, when do we move the numbers again. When do we open this up to the next group of people, it is difficult calls,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “Because you want the vaccine to be flowing out, you don’t want it sitting anywhere. At the same time, you want people to navigate when it is their turn to get the vaccines. We will continue to assess this. It will not be too long to where we are down to forty years of age and older.”
A little over one-third of the Ohioans are eligible to get the vaccine right now, and one out of six residents have gotten them.