Ohio COVID-19 numbers for January 1st and 2nd

The Ohio Department of Health has released the COVID-19 numbers for Friday and Saturday. There were no new deaths reported locally on Saturday, but Allen County is reporting 138 new cases for January 1st and 2nd. Hancock County has 136 new cases, Logan County went up 71 cases, and Shelby County increased 70 cases.
Hardin County added 43 cases, Putnam County has 35 new cases, Paulding County added 33 new cases, Auglaize County increased 28 cases, Mercer County has 25 new cases and Van Wert County has 12 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 53 new deaths Saturday to put the total number of deaths over 9,000 for the state. There were also 14,293 new cases for Friday and Saturday combined. 299 people were placed in the hospital and 40 patients were admitted to the intensives care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 573,641 people that have recovered from the coronavirus.