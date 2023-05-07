Ohio created a resource to help high schoolers navigate career and college pathways

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio’s Office of Workforce Transformation wants students to think about their future before they start high school. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has created a resource that provides information for students, parents, and teachers about the different career pathways available to Ohio students. The “Find Your Career Pathway” video shows middle and high school students the opportunities they have which will take them down the path toward higher education or a job when they graduate.
“Understand that they can go to high school and get career skills in one of 120 sectors for pre-apprenticeship. They can earn college credits while in high school, through College Credit Plus,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “They can go to work and work and earn while they are in high school, preparing them for a job. When they graduate on Saturday they can go to work on Monday. So, making sure that every high school student graduates’ career or college ready is essential.”
To find the toolkit and the video log on to www.Workforce.ohio.gov/CareerPathways.