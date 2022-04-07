Ohio Democrats bring Cost of Corruption Tour to Lima

They are calling themselves the “Corrupt Busters” and they made a stop in Lima Thursday afternoon.
The Ohio Democratic Party is crossing the state with what they are calling the “Cost of Corruption” Tour. They say it needs to stop and hardworking Ohioans shouldn’t be paying billions for the alleged Republican corruption from the largest public corruption scandal in state history to tax breaks for the wealthy.
Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer is running for State Treasurer and says, “This is the corruption that Ohio voters have become used to. And you should not be used to this as Ohio voters. You are the taxpayers, we work for you, you don’t work for us."
State Representative Jeff Crossman is the democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General and adds, “We need to stop with the bribes in the state government and we need to move forward and actually do the people’s business.”
Nelsonville’s Auditor Taylor Sappington is running for State Auditor and says, “Quite frankly we don’t pay those folks to take bribes and to increase our costs. We pay folks in government to do a good job just like we’ve done in Nelsonville. And so, folks really need to pay attention because they have a real choice.”
They all say they are ready to offer a better way forward.
