Ohio Department of Health bringing mobile clinics to Lima for COVID-19 vaccinations locations

The State of Ohio continuing its efforts to get people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Allen County.
There will be two pop-up vaccine clinics on Wednesday, September 8th. They are asking people to make appointments to get the shot, but they will accommodate a limited number of walk-ins. All three vaccines are expected to be available to choose from.
Allen County currently only has a 35.5 % vaccination rate. In the last seven days, there have been 293 new cases reported, 3 deaths, and 15 new hospitalizations. Health officials say the pop-up clinic will provide additional access to vaccines and allow those not vaccinated a chance to ask questions about vaccines.
The clinic locations are Robb Park from 10 am to 2 pm and Heritage Elementary School on College Avenue from 4 pm to 6 pm. You can register by using the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-327-5634. There will be $100 gift card incentives only for individuals receiving their first dose of vaccine at one of these clinics.