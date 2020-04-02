Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 numbers for April 2nd, 2020

The numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday says that the state has 81 deaths and 2,902 confirmed cases, roughly 28% have been hospitalized. Locally, Allen and Hancock counties jumped to 10 and 8 respectively, and Hardin county is reporting their first confirmed case.
Ohio Department of Health is reporting as of 2 pm Thursday April 2nd
Allen County-10 confirmed cases/ 8 hospitalized
Auglaize County-3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Putnam County- no confirmed cases
Van Wert County-2 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Mercer County-5 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Paulding County – no confirmed cases
Hancock County-9 confirmed cases/ 4 hospitalized
Hardin County-1 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Logan County-3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Shelby County-6 confirmed cases/ 2 hospitalized
Health departments want to remind people that there are more people out there that have COVID-19 that have not been reported, so they urge that you take precautions by thoroughly washing your hands, social distancing and adhering to the stay at home order.