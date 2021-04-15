Ohio Department of Health urges patience as J&J vaccine pause continues

The Ohio Department of Health is urging patience as the pause on the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine continues.
The pause comes after six people suffered a severe type of blood clot after getting the J&J vaccine. Since then, both the CDC and FDA have recommended clinics hold off giving out the vaccine for the time being.
During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's press conference Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says that the nation's top experts are working to find a solution to the pause.
"There is no doubt in my mind that they are taking prudent course of waiting to gather more data before offering further guidance from what appears to be a very rare risk for some people who received the J&J Vaccine." Dr. Vanderhoff stated.