The Ohio Department of Health says an outdated reporting system that led to the under counting of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio, will be retired. Officials say they ended the manual system that has provided a real-time death toll from the pandemic over the last year. Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the death count. The department will switch Tuesday to exclusively relying on a slower but more reliable and accurate system to count virus-related deaths. It had used this slower process as a quality check to reconcile the data from the manual system that failed.