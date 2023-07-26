Ohio Department of Health working with Putnam County to test local mosquito population for West Nile

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Health Department is collaborating with the State of Ohio to determine if the West Nile Virus is present in the county.
Throughout the summer, the Ohio Department of Health will be working with local county officials to capture mosquitos to test for the virus. West Nile is transmitted to humans by mosquitos that have fed on infected wild birds.
While 80% of people who catch the disease don't show symptoms, the remaining 20% develop flu-like symptoms, and 1/150 cases become severe.
"Last year there were seven human cases in Ohio but, you know when you look at 2018-2019, there was a significant outbreak of West Nile Virus and we want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to prevent that situation from happening again," explained Beth Skulina, the Director of Environmental Health for the Putnam County Health Department.
The best way to prevent the virus is to avoid bites by wearing insect spray and long, light-colored clothing and removing standing water from your property every five days or so to reduce the number of mosquitos.
The Putnam County Health Department will update the public immediately if tests show local mosquitoes are carrying the West Nile Virus.