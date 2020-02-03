Ohio Department of Higher Education chancellor makes stop at Apollo Career Center

They are laser-focused and able to adapt to the needs of local businesses. That from Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner about the Apollo Career Center Adult Education Program.
Gardner was in town to get a better feel of how the state's investment in education and workforce preparation is working. He says that Ohio has a great diversity of opportunity when it comes to post-secondary education and career development and Apollo is at the top of the list, working with area business and industry.
Gardner had this to say about Apollo’s programming, “They can change their program all most immediately to meet employer demands. And no longer are the days of when Columbus tells Apollo or other career centers of college and universities what they have to do. We now listen to employers and we listen to those trainers who are on the ground here to find out what we ought to be doing and what we ought to be investing in.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has increased the funding for career technical education by 39%. The state budget in 2019 had 16-million dollars allocated and by next year it will be 23-million dollars. Apollo says they will continue their efforts to create a solid workforce and are thankful for being recognized by the state.
Director of Adult Education says, “Well I think the biggest take away is that the current administration is extremely aware of all the post-secondary options in the state of Ohio. So I really appreciate the chancellor seeing that 1, Apollo is a viable option for education and training, but 2, just for them to recognize that we do everything that we can to keep our pulse on what the local economy needs and what are the needs of the employers.”
Apollo Superintendent Keith Horner says, “One of the things I think that he saw was the collaboration we do here with multiple businesses and other educational institutions. Also the range of services that we offer our adult community through the Ohio Technical Center that we are on our adult side. So hopefully he’ll take back a better understanding of that big scope that we are able to apply and help our community.”
Chancellor Gardener is part of the Governor's Cabinet and he will present what he learned at Apollo to their next meeting. He also made a stop at Ohio Northern University in Ada.