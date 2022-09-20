ODNR Division of Forestry holds class on chainsaw safety

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the most powerful tool in the city tree crew's arsenal and a class was held in Faurot Park to bring safety awareness.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry held the class for those who work with municipalities and local governments and those who oversee the use of chainsaws. Participants brought their own chainsaws and got to learn hands-on everything from effectively sharpening and tightening the chain to just the basics of holding one correctly. While a chainsaw may be easy to use, they are just as easy to cause harm. The presenter of the class said one of the biggest mistakes he finds is the lack of proper personal protective equipment.

