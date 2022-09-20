LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the most powerful tool in the city tree crew's arsenal and a class was held in Faurot Park to bring safety awareness.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry held the class for those who work with municipalities and local governments and those who oversee the use of chainsaws. Participants brought their own chainsaws and got to learn hands-on everything from effectively sharpening and tightening the chain to just the basics of holding one correctly. While a chainsaw may be easy to use, they are just as easy to cause harm. The presenter of the class said one of the biggest mistakes he finds is the lack of proper personal protective equipment.
"There's a tremendous amount of forces and energy in that chainsaw flying around and the chain is designed to cut wood and it does a pretty good job on the human body too, so knowing how to use it safely and developing good habits is critical to using it effectively and safely," explained Alan Siewert, managing partner at Bur Oak LLC.
There will be an additional training session at Three Meadows Park in Perrysburg on Wednesday. Registration is required to attend and is $35 dollars per person.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.