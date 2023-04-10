Ohio Department of Natural Resources stocks trout in Schoonover Lake

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Schoonover Lake is coming back after restoration efforts over the past couple of years.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources put around 1,200 rainbow trout into the lake this morning. This is the first time that the Division of Wildlife has stocked trout in the lake since 2019. Schoonover underwent a two million dollar renovation, which includes rebuilding the ornamental island and the dam, plus adding a handicap-accessible fishing dock. Lima officials hope to turn the lake into a premier fishing destination in the area.
"This lake is looking beautiful. The water levels are where it needs to be, we've done the water checks, it's all the oxygen levels that we need to be at. So everything is coming along really great and the process that they are putting the money into this project is just working out real well," says Randy Kohli, Lima's Head Park Ranger.
The money raised from the sale of fishing licenses in the state pays for ODNR stocking fish in Ohio lakes, and wildlife offices want to remind people that you need a license to fish in public lakes.
"Anybody 16 years or older needs a fishing license of some kind," says Craig Barr, Wildlife Officer ODNR. "You know we do have a senior license available for our older individuals, it's about half price."
Besides certified retailers, you can purchase your fishing license at https://ohiodnr.gov/.