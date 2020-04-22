Ohio director of health revises order on elective surgery

Governor Mike DeWine says in his daily press conference that the Ohio health director is revising her order on elective surgeries.
The order made on March 17th stopped elective surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment. The governor found that order had canceled some important procedures for people's health, an unintended consequence. So now they're asking hospitals to reach out to patients and reassess if the procedure is still needed. The state says people must be aware of the risks of catching the virus during post-operation recovery.
"I can tell you that, from anecdotally at least some of the stories that I've heard, that some of the procedures, some of the surgeries that we had no intention of stopping had been postponed," said DeWine. "And frankly, that has concerned me a great deal. So we're starting back now."
Other news out of the press conference, the state is reporting the first positive COVID-19 case inside a juvenile correction facility. The department of mental health and addiction services has launched a COVID care line. It's a way for people to receive anonymous emotional support for their mental health because of the pandemic. You can call the hotline at 1-800-720-9616.