Governor DeWine and health officials once again updated the state on the current spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 67 confirmed cases in the state with 17 hospitalizations. The main point from the director of health is that a surge in cases is almost certain to come at some point. She says it's not to scare people, but to ensure that while practicing all the mandates in place, people can help keep the spread of the virus to a minimum. The state is looking into how to care for the sick while accommodating other needs, like using hotels or arenas.
"It's not just about the people who get Coronavirus, it's about all the rest of us who may need our hospitals to give a birth or if we get in a car accident or if we have a heart attack or a stroke," said Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio's director of health. "And it's more than the hospitals. We're keeping the workers healthy right now. We're keeping our firefighters and front line responders healthy."
The age range of cases in the state is 14 to 86 years old.