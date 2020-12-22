Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation donates to All-Abilities Playground

The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities is getting closer to building their second All-Abilities Playground in the County. The board received a $2,500 donation from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation at their meeting Tuesday. They also recently found out that the State of Ohio will be giving them $200,000 in the next capital budget. The board is just under $70,000 from reaching their goal of nearly $1.3 million. The first All-Abilities Playground opened this fall at Camp Robin Rogers and with each donation, they get closer to building a second special place for kids of all ages and disabilities.
“It has both a preschool and for older children and an adult section that will really be inclusive,” says Superintendent Theresa Schnipke. “It’s also going to have a memorial garden and a butterfly garden and an autism special area, where it's quieter and people can go off and do things on their own if the chaos is a little too much.”
“Kiwanis Clubs around the world are about building strong communities and so we are very proud to be a part of this,” says Greg Bukowski of the Lima Kiwanis Club. “Also, one of the other important things about the Kiwanis Club is that children are priority number one and this goes a long way to serve that purpose. “
They are hoping to start construction of the playground beside Marimor school sometime this spring.