Ohio Electoral votes go to President Trump, but Biden wins the White House

Ohio throws its support again behind President Donald Trump for the election. The 55th Ohio Electoral College convened in Columbus Monday afternoon to decided where the 18 votes will go to. The votes come from the 16 Congressional seats and the two U.S. Senate seats.
Allen County Republican Party chairman Keith Cheney was appointed as temporary chair of the 55th Ohio Electoral College to fill two electors positions before he and others cast their vote.
“Quite a historic event, and certainly honored to be part of that event,” says Cheney. “When you realize that our signatures and our forms ultimately are going to make it to the National Achieves. I guess you are part of history that makes it pretty important.”
President Trump won Ohio in November with 53% of the vote and got all of Ohio's electoral college votes.
“It’s great to see that Ohio is still a state where it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. We have a great system here and when you considered what happened with the process of counting ballots in other states, I hope that many of them will look to our election laws and how we run elections in Ohio as a template for their reforms,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “You need not look beyond what happened in those states to understand why it’s important to have this Electoral College process. Rather than a system that relies just on the national popular vote.”
President-elect Joe Biden has received enough electoral college votes on Monday to take over as President.