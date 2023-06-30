June 30, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency: Due to improved air quality conditions in many areas of the state, Ohio EPA has cancelled the statewide Air Quality Advisory. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is now having less of an impact in the state. The most recent statewide advisory expired at end of day, Thursday, June 29.
Particulate levels may remain elevated in isolated areas into the weekend, resulting in some local air agencies and metropolitan planning organizations issuing localized advisories. There also may be localized advisories for ozone. To see realtime air quality in your area, visit the AirNow website.