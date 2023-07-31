Ohio Money Generic
Press Release from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency: COLUMBUS, OH (July 31, 2023) - Local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout northwest Ohio are receiving more than $1.4 million this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $6.3 million in grant funding to 99 recipients, with more than $3.7 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.

All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property. Some of these grants tie into Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide litter campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, prioritizing and promoting the conversation around litter in Ohio.

Projects approved for funding (rounded down to the nearest dollar) include:

Ashland County Solid Waste District

$40,000

Tire amnesty event

Auglaize County Solid Waste Management District

$66,308

Drop-off recycling

Barnes Nursery, Inc.(Erie County)

$200,000

Purchase recycling equipment

Defiance County Environmental Services

$6,000

Purchase recycling equipment

De Ruijter International USA Inc. (Mercer County)

$200,000

Purchase recycling equipment

Fleck Manufacturing (Allen County)

$300,000

Purchase scrap tire manufacturing and processing equipment

Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County

$42,840

Purchase recycling equipment

Harding Township (Lucas County)

$2,775

Litter clean-up event

Henry County Landfill and Solid Waste

$6,060

Litter clean-up

Lott Industries, Inc. (Lucas County)

$55,000

Drop-off recycling and purchase recycling equipment

Lucas County Solid Waste Management District

$70,718

Special venue recycling, purchase recycling equipment, litter clean-up and Keep America Beautiful renewal

Marimor Industries, Inc (Allen County)

$43,992

Purchase recycling equipment

Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention

$2,000

Outreach and education

Mercer County Solid Waste Management District

$2,480

Litter clean-up events

Metroparks Toledo (Lucas County)

$28,800

Purchase recycling equipment

Oak Harbor Chamber Foundation (Ottawa County)

$6,400

Special venue recycling

Putnam County Solid Waste District

$37,376

Purchase of a Bohl forklift with rotator

R&R Tire Disposal (Allen County)

$150,910

Purchase scrap tire manufacturing and processing equipment

Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority

$40,000

Litter clean-up events

Shelby City Schools (Richland County)

$3,677

Purchase recycling equipment

Toledo (Lucas County)

$100,000

Litter clean-up, tire amnesty program, and outreach and education

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District

$60,847

Purchase recycling equipment

Wood County Solid Waste Management District

$29,157

Expand and upgrade the 24/7 residential drop-off recycling program through education and outreach and purchase 17 eight cubic yard dumpsters

